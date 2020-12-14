357 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 357 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 148,682 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 17 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,503 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 618 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 797, the total respective number so far is 125,966, and the number of people currently being treated is 19,595—which is a drop by 458 in one day.
And 1,373 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 549,732 such tests have been performed to date.