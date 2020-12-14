News
Russian troops clear more than 4,800 explosive ordnances in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian troops clear more than 4,800 explosive ordnances in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

The servicemen of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue their engineering search and demining in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Russian MOD reports.

This time the Russian peacekeepers carried out engineering search and demining nearby the airport of the capital Stepanakert.

These Russian engineering units in Artsakh have so far cleared more than 155 hectares of land, over 38 kilometers of roads and 375 buildings, and discovered and defused more than 4,811 explosive ordnances.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
