News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs arrive at Armenia MFA
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs arrive at Armenia MFA
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The American and French Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are in Armenia within the framework of a regional visit; they just recently arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

But the Co-Chairs did not answer the reporters' questions, especially regarding the fact that the Azerbaijani president stated that he had not invited the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Baku.

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, will also arrive in Yerevan with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA).

They will have meetings at the Armenian Foreign Ministry, as well as at the government.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian troops clear more than 4,800 explosive ordnances in Nagorno-Karabakh
This time the peacekeepers carried out engineering search and demining nearby the airport of the capital Stepanakert…
 Olivier Faure: We will work at all costs for recognition of Artsakh's independence
The leader of the French Socialist Party (PS) visited Stepanakert…
 Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia from Greece (PHOTOS)
Accompanied by the director general of International Development Cooperation-Hellenic Aid of the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Armenian MFA changes its statement on Azerbaijani violation of ceasefire
The MFA has earlier issued a statement...
 4 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in Baku amid attacks on Artsakh
Four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed...
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijani forces continued provocations in Artsakh
On December 11, around 8:40p.m, the special forces of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos