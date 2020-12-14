OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs arrive at Armenia MFA

The American and French Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are in Armenia within the framework of a regional visit; they just recently arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
But the Co-Chairs did not answer the reporters' questions, especially regarding the fact that the Azerbaijani president stated that he had not invited the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Baku.
Earlier, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, will also arrive in Yerevan with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA).
They will have meetings at the Armenian Foreign Ministry, as well as at the government.