Protest demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation is staged in Gyumri

A protest demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan is being held in Gyumri, Armenia.
"We demand that the traitor Nikol leave [power] because a humbled leader cannot negotiate with Azerbaijan’s leader who humiliates him on TV every day, whereas we do not respond. The traitorous leader can keep neither Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] nor Armenia. A new negotiator must come and negotiate with both Azerbaijan and Russia," said one of the protesters.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.