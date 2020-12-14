News
News
Armenia PM: We are awaiting start of returning of officially confirmed group of our captives very soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We have even approached the beginning of the process of exchanging prisoners, returning our captives. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this live on Facebook Monday.

"We are waiting for the start of the returning of the officially confirmed group of our captives very soon. Our thinking is the following: at this stage, we shall return the captives whose captivity has been officially confirmed by Azerbaijan and the Red Cross, after which we will focus on the search for our compatriots whose whereabouts is unknown, some of whom may have been captured. (…).

The search for the bodies of the fallen and the process of identifying the unidentified bodies should also take on a new impetus. Everything is being done to complete this process as soon as possible, but unfortunately we will not be able to complete it fully by the end of the year," Pashinyan added.

He stressed that improving the climate is very important for the search for the missing.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
