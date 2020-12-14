OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs leave Armenia MFA

The meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ara Aivazian, ended, and they left the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Their meeting lasted about two hours.
Earlier Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the American and French Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are in Armenia within the framework of a regional visit
But the Co-Chairs did not answer the reporters' questions, especially regarding the fact that the Azerbaijani president stated that he had not invited the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Baku.
Earlier, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said that Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, will also arrive in Yerevan with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA).
They will have meetings at the government, too.