US to remove Sudan from terrorist sponsorship list

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed notice on the exclusion of Sudan from the list of sponsoring countries of terrorism.
The decision comes into force on Monday, the US Embassy in Khartoum reports on its Facebook page.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump officially told Congress that Sudan is no longer considered by the US executive to be a sponsoring state of terrorism. The deal was reached in exchange for Sudan's agreement to pay $ 335 million to victims of terrorism in the US, RIA Novosti reported.
The United States included Sudan in the list of states sponsoring terrorism on August 12, 1993, and in 1997 imposed sanctions against Khartoum, which, in particular, limited the ability of Sudanese banks to work with foreign partners.