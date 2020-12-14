News
Saxo Bank gives forecast for restoration of global air traffic
Saxo Bank gives forecast for restoration of global air traffic
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

The restoration of global air traffic will begin in the first quarter of the next year and will reach 70-80% of pre-pandemic volumes by the summer, Steen Jakobsen, Investment Director of Danish Saxo Bank told RIA Novosti.

The pre-restoration of flights will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and by the summer, it will reach 70-80% of the previous normal volumes.

According to him, Europe likes the option with immunity passports, but he is sure technology and science will learn to better diagnose and control the virus.

He predicts the usual way of life will return only partially, for example, for traveling on holidays.

A number of companies have already said they will never return to the way they used to work. This is a trend that will not be reversed, Steen Jakobsen, noted.

According to him, both companies and employees have realized there is no need to go to the office to be productive. Moreover, it not only saves time and money but also helps to improve the living conditions for many people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
