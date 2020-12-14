News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
European stock exchanges are growing on EU statistics
European stock exchanges are growing on EU statistics
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Major European stock markets are rallying on Monday, supported by data on industrial production in the eurozone and news about the extension of the UK and EU talks, Prime reported.

The British FTSE 100 index rose by 0.31%, to 6567.43 points, the French CAC 40 index - by 0.88%, to 5555.93 points, the German DAX - by 0.98%, to 13243.25 points.

The European indices are supported by EU statistics on Monday. Thus, the industrial production index in the eurozone in October increased by 2.1% in monthly terms, while it decreased by 3.8% in annual terms. Moreover, it was expected the index would increase in monthly terms by 2% and decreased by 4.4% in annual terms.

Bidders continue to follow the news related to the UK and EU negotiations. The parties said the negotiations on the trade agreement will continue and they will seek a compromise to the last. Earlier, the parties agreed to decide on a future trade deal on December 13.

It seems some progress indeed has been already made, and a last-minute compromise is most likely, given that none of the parties wants to break off the talks. This is a negotiation after all, and nothing can be achieved at this stage by laying the cards on the table, Craig Erlam, Oanda analyst, told Reuters.

Investors are also optimistic about the news of a possible imminent start of vaccinations in the region. Vaccination against COVID-19 in Germany and the EU will begin in a few days after the vaccine licensing, which may occur before the end of December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel

noted. Vaccination has already begun in the UK.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ankara says EU leaders approaches are biased and illegal
The conference is an opportunity to solve maritime issues...
 Turkey's Erdogan shrugging off EU sanctions threat
EU sanctions against Turkey will not have...
 Hungary says security in Europe highly depends on Turkey
Szijjarto also expressed Hungary’s willingness...
 Turkey says it would like to improve relations with EU with prospect of full membership
His remarks came following talks with Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto...
 EU FMs once again assess grounds for imposing sanctions on Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would disobey threats and blackmail...
 EU Council approves sanctions regime for human rights violations
The regime provides for the creation of a global blacklist of persons who are prohibited...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos