Opposition candidate for Armenia PM: Defeat could have been avoided
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The shameful defeat is bitter also because it could have been avoided, Vazgen Manukyan, the candidate for prime minister from the Salvation Homeland Movement told representatives of science and culture on Monday.

According to him, with the right policy, this war could have started at least later, but the authorities thwarted the talks and dragged the Armenian side into the war.

"If the authorities had paid attention to the army even a little for 2.5 years, then we would not have suffered defeat," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
