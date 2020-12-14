Offer to exchange 7 districts of Artsakh for $ 5 billion forwarded to through ex-NSS chief

The proposal to exchange 7 districts of Artsakh for $5 billion was made through the Azerbaijan State Security Service head and was forwarded to the Armenian National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan, former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan posted on his Facebook page on December 14.
''I offered Nikol three days ago to confirm or deny my statement. But he remained silent, as always. Today I found out the prosecutor's office started an investigation of my complaint. It is clear, this is done on Nikol's instructions. But what to investigate and against whom to conduct this investigation? Against Nikol? This is just formality to compensate for Nikol's silence. He has calculated all of this, of course, and his silence cannot close the subject. I will not allow it. The Azerbaijan Foreign Intelligence Service head made this proposal in Dubai in October 2018. The proposal was forwarded to the Armenian National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan. He received an offer in a sealed envelope and handed it over to Nikol Pashinyan.”
“Artur Vanetsyan proved he is principled and knows what the honor of an officer is. Hence, I ask him to confirm or deny whether there was a meeting in Dubai, whether he received the envelope and handed it over to Nikol Pashinyan,” Minasyan added.