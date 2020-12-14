News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Offer to exchange 7 districts of Artsakh for $ 5 billion forwarded to through ex-NSS chief
Offer to exchange 7 districts of Artsakh for $ 5 billion forwarded to through ex-NSS chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The proposal to exchange 7 districts of Artsakh for $5 billion was made through the Azerbaijan State Security Service head and was forwarded to the Armenian National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan, former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan posted on his Facebook page on December 14.

''I offered Nikol three days ago to confirm or deny my statement. But he remained silent, as always. Today I found out the prosecutor's office  started an investigation of my complaint. It is clear, this is done on Nikol's instructions. But what to investigate and against whom to conduct this investigation? Against Nikol? This is just formality to compensate for Nikol's silence. He has calculated all of this, of course, and his silence cannot close the subject. I will not allow it. The Azerbaijan Foreign Intelligence Service head made this proposal in Dubai in October 2018. The proposal was forwarded to the Armenian National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan. He received an offer in a sealed envelope and handed it over to Nikol Pashinyan.”

“Artur Vanetsyan proved he is principled and knows what the honor of an officer is. Hence, I ask him to confirm or deny whether there was a meeting in Dubai, whether he received the envelope and handed it over to Nikol Pashinyan,” Minasyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Homeland Salvation Movement's march kicks off in Yerevan
The march began from the Vahagn Davtyan Park...
 Opposition candidate for prime minister of Armenia meets with intellectuals
Vazgen Manukyan meets Monday...
 Armenia premier: I can give up my status only on basis of reliable results of expression of people’s will
The number one task today is the stabilization of the security environment around Armenia…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Most of disinformation is managed from abroad
“Armenia's internationally recognized borders have remained and will remain untouched at any stage of the implementation of the November 9 statement,” the PM said…
 Armenia citizens demanding PM resignation block streets of Gyumri
The police managed to open it after all...
 Protest demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation is staged in Gyumri
“A new negotiator must come and negotiate with both Azerbaijan and Russia," said one of the protesters…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos