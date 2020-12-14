News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel after more than two years
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel after more than two years
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has appointed a new ambassador to Israel for the first time in over two years, appointing someone who is not a career diplomat to the post, Al-Monitor reported.

The Turkish government, which withdrew its ambassador from 2018 under the pretext of the Gaza crisis and the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reappointed an ambassador about two years later. Several sources report a thaw in relations between the two sides and a possible return of diplomats.

Ufuk Ulutas, chair of the Centre for Strategic Research at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, has been chosen for this post.

Turkey is seeking to improve its relationship with Washington and the EU due to the severe economic crisis and possible sanctions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos