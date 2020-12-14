News
Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Armenia Alexey Sinegubov, and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Prime Minister noted the importance of the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan considered it necessary to restore negotiations in the format of the Minsk Group co-chairmanship with a view to a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As a priority, the Prime Minister noted the clarification of the status of Artsakh, taking into account the importance of the principle of realizing the right of Artsakh people to self-determination, de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan, ensuring conditions for the safe return of Artsakh Armenians to their own settlements, and preserving their religious and cultural heritage.

The head of government condemned the violation by Azerbaijan of the obligations assumed by the trilateral statement, which was manifested in the provocative actions that took place on December 11 and 12 on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact.

During the meeting, issues related to the post-war situation, the resumption of the negotiation process, the restoration of rights and security for the Armenians of Artsakh were discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
