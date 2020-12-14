News
Intelligence Online: Azerbaijan wins intelligence war in Nagorno-Karabakh thanks to Israeli contracts
Intelligence Online: Azerbaijan wins intelligence war in Nagorno-Karabakh thanks to Israeli contracts
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Azerbaijan won the intelligence war in Nagorno-Karabakh thanks to Israeli contracts, Intelligence Online reported.

While the world was focused on supporting Turkey and the Syrian mercenaries that Ankara supplied to Azerbaijan, as well as Israeli-made UAVs, Israel also provided intelligence to Baku.

From state-of-the-art sensors to ultra-precise field modeling, Tel Aviv provided Baku with its latest intelligence-gathering technologies, rapidly changing the trajectory of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the agency, Israeli companies provided Azerbaijan with specific data on the geographical location of Nagorno-Karabakh, which facilitated the movement of the UAV of the Azerbaijani army in the aforementioned areas. Thus, the drones managed to accurately hit targets and inflict huge losses on the Armenian side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
