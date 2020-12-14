Haaretz: Tel Aviv is in no hurry to restore relations with Ankara

Despite the signal to Turkey that it wants to mend relations with Israel, Tel Aviv is in no hurry to restore relations with Ankara, Middle East analyst Zvi Barel writes in his article on Haaretz.
According to him, they should take into account the signals from Ankara: if there is a window of opportunity for improving relations with Turkey, any time is a good time.
Bilateral ties between Turkey and Israel, which have warmed significantly in the 1990s, have deteriorated over the past decade, especially after a 2010 raid by Israeli soldiers on the Turkish aid ship Mavi Marmara, bound for Gaza.
Turkey has recalled its ambassadors to Israel and the United States following the killing of dozens of Palestinian protesters by Israeli forces amid the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.
According to him, Turkey's appointment of a new ambassador to Israel, reported by several media outlets last week, was a signal that Ankara wants to re-establish ties, although it is still unhappy with the agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE.