Digest, 14.12.20: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Karabakh, Armenia citizens demand PM Pashinyan's resignation

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 14.12.2020:

• Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Friday, around 8:40 pm, the special forces of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact in the area of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of the Hadrut region of Artsakh, taking advantage of the fact that Russian peacekeeping forces were not deployed in that area of the Republic of Artsakh.

The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of the fighting, which lasted several hours, the enemy managed to penetrate the above-mentioned villages.

Six servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were wounded as the result of the offensive. The Azerbaijani forces continued their provocative actions also on Sunday in the direction of Mets Shen and Hin Shen villages.

The heads of the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd confirmed that 10 people were captured from the Armenian side.

"While strongly condemning this gross violation of the commitments by the top military-political leadership of Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, we emphasize that above mentioned actions are aimed at devaluating the presence of the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation in the conflict zone," the Armenian MFA noted.

The Russian peacekeepers, in turn, brought the requirement to observe the ceasefire.

• The American and French Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are in Armenia within their regional visit.

Their Russian counterpart is absent amid health issues.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Foreign Minister and OSCE Mings Group Co-Chairs met on Monday.

Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan received OSCE MG Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Armenia Alexei Sinegubov, and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The sides discussed the truce in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.

In the meantime, the Artsakh president Arayik Haroutyunyan, who is in Yerevan now, did not meet the co-chairs.

According to the president's spokesperson, the meeting did not take place on the initiative of the Armenian side.

• Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan had a Facebook live broadcast on Monday.

He spoke about his resignation as there are constant rumors circulation about it.

According to Pashinyan, he can give up the status given to him "by the people only on the basis of reliable results of the expression of the will of the people."

The PM also spoke about borderlines in Syunik province.

Earlier, Kapan mayor told NEWS.am that Azerbaijan gave time for the Armenian military on the border of the village of Agarak in the Syunik province of Armenia to leave their positions on Monday. However, no changes have been made from Armenia.

The PM, in turn, noted that "Armenia's internationally recognized borders have remained and will remain untouched at any stage of the implementation of the November 9 statement."

Pashinyan also said that December 19 marks the 40th day of the end of hostilities, and, in this connection, three-day mourning will be declared in Armenia as of December 19.

• A pregnant woman has died in a hospital in Yerevan.

According to preliminary data, the woman, 40, has died of COVID-9, Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the Armenian health ministry told NEWS.am.

• The Homeland Salvation Movement was holding a March of Dignity on Monday demanding the resignation of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

“You are the owner of your country, your family, and a worthy future! Together we will save our Motherland,” the movement's message says.

Residents of Gyumri town of Armenia also staged protests on Monday demanding the PM's resignation.

• A car exploded in downtown Yerevan on Monday.

ARF party member Artur Yeghiazaryan posted the video of the incident on his Facebook page.

According to him, it was managed to get everyone out of the car.