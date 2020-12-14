Russian peacekeepers rush to help Armenian village surrounded by Azerbaijanis in Karabakh

Mediaport: Pashinyan hands over Askerov and Guliyev to Azerbaijan

Artsakh: Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages heads say 10 people were captured from Armenian side

Saxo Bank gives forecast for restoration of global air traffic

European stock exchanges are growing on EU statistics

Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Homeland Salvation Movement's march kicks off in Yerevan

Google crashed

Car explosion in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenian FM and OSCE MG Co-Chairs discuss situation in Artsakh

Offer to exchange 7 districts of Artsakh for $ 5 billion forwarded to through ex-NSS chief

1 killed 2 injured in mine blow in Azerbaijan

US to remove Sudan from terrorist sponsorship list

Opposition candidate for Armenia PM: Defeat could have been avoided

Man commits suicide in Yerevan park

Mayor: Enemy gave Armenian military time to retreat from positions near the village in Syunik province

Artsakh President's meeting with OSCE mediateros does not take place on initiative of Armenian side

Opposition candidate for prime minister of Armenia meets with intellectuals

Armenia premier: I can give up my status only on basis of reliable results of expression of people’s will

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs leave Armenia MFA

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Most of disinformation is managed from abroad

Bitcoin maintains its positions at $ 19 thousand

Armenia PM: We are awaiting start of returning of officially confirmed group of our captives very soon

Copper rising in price amid COVID-19 vaccination expectations

Pashinyan: 3-day mourning will be declared in Armenia on December 19

Armenia citizens demanding PM resignation block streets of Gyumri

Mother-to-be dies of coronavirus in Yerevan

Schools and shops to be closed in Germany from December 16

Armenia PM: In recent days we had most serious aggravation of military situation since November 9

Armenian FM is meeting OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia ex-official will not be arrested, says his lawyer

Artsakh president is in Yerevan

Protest demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation is staged in Gyumri

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs arrive at Armenia MFA

Russian troops clear more than 4,800 explosive ordnances in Nagorno-Karabakh

Gold prices falling amid COVID-19 news

Olivier Faure: We will work at all costs for recognition of Artsakh's independence

357 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia from Greece (PHOTOS)

Central Bank: IMF provides $36.7mn budget loan to Armenia

World oil prices on the rise

Trump says has no plans yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Shooting occurs near New York cathedral

Man found dead at Yerevan hotel courtyard

Lithuania becomes 3rd worst-hit EU country in terms of coronavirus

Magnitude 5.6 quake shakes coast of Fiji

Georgia high court rejects latest Trump appeal on presidential election

Governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Azerbaijanis announced from their trench with loudspeaker to “Go back to your positions”

Ombudsman: Armenia state borders cannot be demarcated, delineated on basis of Google Map, Google GPS

Over 800 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in a day

Trump speaks about his intention to veto US defense budget bill

Artsakh parliament's all factions strongly condemn gross violation of Nagorno-Karabakh statement

American scientist impressed by North Korea's nuclear potential

Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh speaks on situation in Hadrut region

Mediaport: Armenia PM said it is necessary to improve relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan

Pastinfo: Azerbaijani military units are accumulating in mountains near Jermuk, they will build a military unit

OSCE MG Co-Chairs from France and US arrive in Yerevan

Armenia PM: We should take decision on Kubatlu and Zangelan regions

Russian Defense Ministry updates map of peacekeeping operation in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

PM post candidate: We call on Armenia, Artsakh armed forces to take necessary decisions with Russian peacekeepers

Canadian journalist: Russia will begin process of granting Russian citizenship to Karabakh residents

Special meeting of Security Council being held in Armenia government meeting

Armenian MFA changes its statement on Azerbaijani violation of ceasefire

4 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in Baku amid attacks on Artsakh

Citizens block road leading to Zvartnots airport: they demand the PM’s resignation

Yerevan.Today: Nikol Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijani forces continued provocations in Artsakh

Homeland Salvation Movement to hold March of Dignity on Monday

Blast and shooting in Kabul: at least 3 people killed, prosecutor among victims

Armenian defense ministry: Talks are underway in Hadrut

1,013 COVID-19 new cases in Armenia per day, 24 people died

Mediaport: Helicopter was towed along Yerevan streets

Clashes between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump in Washington

Russian peacekeepers clear about 12 hectares of land in Nagorno-Karabakh per day

Civil Contract party; My Step faction having no meeting now

ArmLur.am: Members of the Civil Contract party gathered, PM Pashinyan is also present

Cavusoglu tells Zarif Erdogan did not know about sensitivity of poem he quoted

OSCE MG Co-Chairs ready to look for options for resolving Karabakh conflict taking into account will of parties

Artsakh Ombudsman meets Canadian parliamentarians

Russian peacekeepers demand compliance with ceasefire after shooting in Karabakh