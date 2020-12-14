News
Mediaport: Pashinyan hands over Askerov and Guliyev to Azerbaijan
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan fulfilled the next demand of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and handed over captives Askerov and Guliyev to Azerbaijan, Mediaport reported.

According to it, they are on their way home with a group of other prisoners.

Askerov and Guliyev were handed over within the so-called “all-for-all” exchange agreement. It is not known what Armenia will get. In particular, not only the fate of those captured during the current war is not known, but also of the prisoners who ended up in Azerbaijan before the war, including those convicted like Asgarov and Guliyev.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
