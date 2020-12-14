News
Jermuk Mayor says pastures came under Azerbaijani control
Jermuk Mayor says pastures came under Azerbaijani control
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The accumulations of Azerbaijani military vehicles near the Jermuk mountains in Armenia were about two weeks ago when the Azerbaijani side approached the new Armenian-Azerbaijani border to clarify the borders and strengthen the positions.

According to Jermuk mayor Vardan Hovhannisyan, he was also at the border that day, while talks were held between the two sides for the border delimitation.

The border now runs 12 km from Jermuk, he told NEWS.am adding that pastures, which were previously used by villagers, had been transferred under the control of Azerbaijan.
