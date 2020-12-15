Names of returned Armenian captives are announced

YEREVAN. – Emotions were intense at Erebuni Airport in Yerevan on Monday evening
Relatives, friends, and acquaintances gathered in the courtyard of the airport, hoping that they would hear the name of their relative on the list of the 44 captives being returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan through the efforts of Russia.
The announcement of each name was accompanied by shouts of joy, hugs and congratulations, but some regretted that the patronymic name or last name did not match.
The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent video recorded the very touching moments of the publication of the respective lists.
It should be noted, however, that the relatives did not see the returnees at the airport, as they were immediately taken to hospital for a medical examination.
The Russian plane transporting these captives was met by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan.