Biden surpasses Trump in number of Electoral College votes

The US Electoral College has confirmed Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November presidential election victory, AP reported.
The presidential electors gave Biden a majority of 306 electoral votes to incumbent President Donald Trump’s 232.
The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress.
Every one of the electoral votes allocated to Biden and the president in last month’s popular vote went officially to each man. On Election Day, the Democrat topped the incumbent Republican by more than 7 million in the popular vote nationwide.
California’s 55 electoral votes put Biden over the top. Vermont, with 3 votes, was the first state to report. Hawaii, with 4 votes, was the last.