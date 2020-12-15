YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. Protests demanding [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's resignation are taking place not only in Armenia but also in the Diaspora, especially in countries where the Armenian community and the influence of Armenian lobby groups on the state apparatus and governing circles are large.
In recent days, many Diaspora organizations, in addition to protests, have made statements containing a demand for Pashinyan's resignation. According to Past newspaper’s information, the current Armenian authorities have accepted this fact quite painfully. According to our sources in the MFA, during the last 3-4 days the RA ambassadors to a number of European countries have been given a special instruction to make efforts to prevent those campaigns against Pashinyan. In particular, the ambassadors were urged to meet with the leaders of the local Armenian community, business circles, to persuade them.
By the way, according to our information, the ambassadors to some countries expressed concern that their impact on the [local Armenian] community is quite small, but the authorities insisted that they achieve a positive result at all costs, otherwise "they will give up [their ambassadorial] seats to others."