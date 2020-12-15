News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Over 500 refugees return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh in one day
Over 500 refugees return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh in one day
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

Russian peacekeepers have escorted buses carrying refugees returning to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] from Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

On Tuesday, 566 people were transported by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. These buses were escorted by Russian peacekeepers and military police patrols.

More than 39,700 refugees have already returned to Nagorno-Karabakh so far.

Russian peacekeepers are monitoring—at 23 observation posts—the situation around the clock and the maintenance of the ceasefire.

Also, Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the safe return of civilians to their places of permanent residence, humanitarian aid is being provided, and civilian infrastructure is being restored.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Catholicos Aram I declares 2021 "Year of Artsakh"
Also, he called on to help the children of Artsakh…
 Karabakh Ombudsman: There are still many missing POWs, dozens of civilians
Welcome back to the Homeland to our 44 captured compatriots. Let no one else any longer see what they and their relatives have seen…
 Footage of Armenian captives returning to Armenia is published
Thanks to Russia's efforts, 44 Armenian captives have been returned from Azerbaijan…
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement on results of their visits to Armenia, Azerbaijan
Recalling the 3 December OSCE ministerial statement in Tirana by the Minsk Group Co-Chair country heads of delegation…
 Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia
Commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Intelligence Online: Azerbaijan wins intelligence war in Nagorno-Karabakh thanks to Israeli contracts
While the world was focused on supporting Turkey and the Syrian mercenaries...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos