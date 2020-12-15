Karabakh Ombudsman: There are still many missing POWs, dozens of civilians

Welcome back to the Homeland to our 44 captured compatriots. Let no one else any longer see what they and their relatives have seen; Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan wrote this on Facebook.

"Now it is necessary to continue the efforts with a new impetus, as a certain number of Armenian captives are still being held in Azerbaijan, the undeniable evidence on some of whom we have transmitted and are transmitting to state and international authorized bodies. Besides them, there are still many missing prisoners of war and dozens of civilians some of whom, hopefully, are alive, and they also need to be returned home; and if they are not alive, then at least their fate [needs to be] found out," Beglaryan added in particular.