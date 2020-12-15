438 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 438 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 149,120 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 26 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,529 cases.

Eight more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 626 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,486, the total respective number so far is 127,452, and the number of people currently being treated is 18,513—which is a drop by 1,082 in one day.

And 1,905 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 551,637 such tests have been performed to date.