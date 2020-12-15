Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Russia-based Armenian businessmen

During his working visit to the Russian Federation, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan had meetings with Russia-based Armenian businessmen and discussed the opportunities for investments in high-tech projects for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and their components, modernization of infrastructures, preparation of new specialists, etc. Agreements have already been reached.
During the visit, the minister had working meetings with Russian partners in the military production sector, discussed the prospects for development and opportunities for implementation of joint programs and paid visits to Skolkovo Business School and Skolkovo Innovation Center.
At Skolkovo Innovation Center and Skolkovo Business School, the minister was introduced to the organizations’ structure, main activities and current programs.
During a meeting with the heads of the organizations, the delegation discussed the opportunities and formats for cooperation in Armenia.