News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Russia-based Armenian businessmen
Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Russia-based Armenian businessmen
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Innovations

During his working visit to the Russian Federation, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan had meetings with Russia-based Armenian businessmen and discussed the opportunities for investments in high-tech projects for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and their components, modernization of infrastructures, preparation of new specialists, etc. Agreements have already been reached.

During the visit, the minister had working meetings with Russian partners in the military production sector, discussed the prospects for development and opportunities for implementation of joint programs and paid visits to Skolkovo Business School and Skolkovo Innovation Center.

At Skolkovo Innovation Center and Skolkovo Business School, the minister was introduced to the organizations’ structure, main activities and current programs.

During a meeting with the heads of the organizations, the delegation discussed the opportunities and formats for cooperation in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia defense minister leaves for Russian Federation on working visit
The Ministry of Defense told Armenian News-NEWS.am...
 Armenian newspaper: Ara Aivazian's first working visit to Moscow didn't go smoothly
According to our sources...
 Russia to ban import of tomatoes and peppers from one of Armenia provinces
Contaminated vegetables were received from the Armavir province of Armenia...
 Armen Sarkissian sends letter to Vladimir Putin
Taking into consideration the...
 FM Lavrov says Armenia, Russia have unique trade results in current COVID-19 year
The trade turnover has decreased by only 0.7%...
 Lavrov says he will pay return visit to Yerevan
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos