Group of youth protesting outside Armenia government building

A group of youth is protesting in front of the main building of the government of Armenia and demanding PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.
"Nikol Pashinyan, you will answer for all your actions. You are the most shameful leader in the history of Armenia. You don’t have the right to be the leader of the country," said one of the demonstrators.
Subsequently, the picketers started chanting, "Armenia without Nikol."
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.