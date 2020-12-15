News
Hayastan All Armenian Fund makes decisions on money allocated to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund issued a statement presenting information on the “We Are Our Borders” fundraising campaign.

The statement said, in particular, that once again referring to the funds provided by the Fund to the Armenia during the heated days of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, it reaffirms that the Fund's Board of Trustees made relevant decisions by online voting on the funds, and these decisions are published on the Fund's website.

As for the grounds for donating this money to Armenia, they are clearly worded in the Fund's clarifications given in the last month, as well as in the statement made on November 24 by the Ministry of Finance of Armenia.
