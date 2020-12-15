Relatives of those missing in Artsakh war picketing in front of Armenia MOD

YEREVAN. – A group of relatives of those who have gone missing in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war is protesting in front of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.
"We want to meet with Onik Gasparyan [Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia] to find out when our issue will be resolved. (…). We want to know if he will be able to receive us and resolve the issue," said a parent of one of the missing soldiers.
And referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement where he called for understanding and patience, she said. "It's very easy to say. [But] let's think with the thinking of the parent. If people know that their sons are captives, that expectation may be different. But when the situation is uncertain, it’s different. Yes, let's wait, but how long, until when?”