News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Relatives of those missing in Artsakh war picketing in front of Armenia MOD
Relatives of those missing in Artsakh war picketing in front of Armenia MOD
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A group of relatives of those who have gone missing in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war is protesting in front of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

"We want to meet with Onik Gasparyan [Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia] to find out when our issue will be resolved. (…). We want to know if he will be able to receive us and resolve the issue," said a parent of one of the missing soldiers.

And referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement where he called for understanding and patience, she said. "It's very easy to say. [But] let's think with the thinking of the parent. If people know that their sons are captives, that expectation may be different. But when the situation is uncertain, it’s different. Yes, let's wait, but how long, until when?”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Group of youth protesting outside Armenia government building
They are demanding PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos