Tuesday
December 15
Armenia court invalidates administrative acts on rejecting advertisement of ex-President Kocharyan's book
Armenia court invalidates administrative acts on rejecting advertisement of ex-President Kocharyan's book
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Administrative Court of Armenia has declared invalid the Yerevan Kentron and Arabkir administrative districts’ administrative acts whereby, in fact, the advertisement of the book, entitled Life and Freedom, authored by second President Robert Kocharyan was rejected. The court has ordered the administrative districts to issue advertising permits. The plaintiff's representative, lawyer Aleksandr Kochubayev, wrote about this on Facebook.

"This means that our remark that the ruling circles are terrified of Robert Kocharyan's reputation, even of the president's book, were well-founded," Kochubayev added in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
