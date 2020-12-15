Armenia environment minister, Lithuania Ambassador discuss cooperation in regard to forest policy

Armenia’s Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan today received the delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, as reported the Ministry of Environment.
Greeting the guests, Minister Petrosyan expressed gratitude for Lithuania’s response to Armenia’s initiative to plant 10,000,000 trees and reaffirmed the commitment and willingness to ensure close cooperation between Armenia and Lithuania at the highest level for sustainable development and management of the environment.
In her turn, Ambassador Stanytė-Toločkienė expressed gratitude for ensuring the ongoing and unobstructed implementation of environmental initiatives during the post-war period and stressed that Lithuania sees prospects for new collaborations.
During the meeting, the parties particularly discussed issues related to forest policy.
Lithuania is one of the first countries that expressed willingness to provide 10,000 birch seedlings through the 10,000,000 trees initiative of the Government of Armenia. For implementation of the bilateral program to introduce the recycling/depositing system, the Ministry of Environment has submitted to the Lithuanian Environmental Projects Management Agency for confirmation, and the project is set to be launched in January 2021.