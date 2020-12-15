News
US State Department says they did not coordinate Turkish sanctions with EU
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The United States did not coordinate sanctions on Turkey with the European Union, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer noted.

He explained that the EU sanctions on Turkey in December were not linked with the S-400, but with the situation in the Mediterranean, therefore these measures are not linked.

Palmer has argued that Turkey is preferable to interact with the West on security issues rather than with Russia.

Turkey's strategic interests should be based on building the best and most durable partnership with NATO allies, he said.
