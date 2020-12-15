Armenia government had submitted request to ECHR to apply interim measure for 26 of 44 returned captives

Forty four officially confirmed captives have been transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia, for 26 of whom the Armenian government had submitted requests to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to apply an interim measure, according to Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's representative before the ECHR.
"During all this time, the Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the ECHR has coordinated the work aimed at protecting the [European] convention [of human] rights of our compatriots, and has been in active contact with the relatives of the captives.
The Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the ECHR continues its daily work to submit claims on violations by the Azerbaijani side, including the protection of the [European] convention [of human] rights of the captives," Kirakosyan added in particular, but urged to refrain from publishing and circulating the names or photos of these persons who have been returned.