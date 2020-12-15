Armenia ex-ruling party MP to not be arrested

The Criminal Court of Appeal has rejected the Prosecutor's Office's appeal against the decision to reject the National Security Service petition to remand in custody Vahram Baghdasaryan, a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and an ex-MP, and upheld the aforesaid decision by the court of first instance. So, Baghdasaryan will not be arrested.
We learn about this from the Facebook page of Eduard Sharmazanov, the National Assembly former Deputy Speaker as well as RPA Vice-Chairman and Spokesperson
To note, in parallel with the ongoing protests in Yerevan against PM Nikol Pashinyan's decision to hand over some parts of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Azerbaijan, criminal cases have been filed against numerous opposition members—including Vahram Baghdasaryan—on charges of organizing these protests, and then for plotting the alleged assassination of Pashinyan.