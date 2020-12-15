News
Artsakh Hadrut Region’s Hin Tagher community is also handed over to Azerbaijan, says village mayor
Artsakh Hadrut Region’s Hin Tagher community is also handed over to Azerbaijan, says village mayor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Hin Tagher community of Hadrut Region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was also handed over to Azerbaijan; the mayor of this village, Eduard Ayvazyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"Russian peacekeepers were in the village, the Azerbaijanis approached them and said that this village had also been sold, and the peacekeepers came out. The adversary talked with documents to the peacekeepers. It [Hin Tagher] enters the territory of Hadrut; it has also been sold. Now Russian peacekeepers are coming to Stepanakert," Ayvazyan said.

He noted that the population of both Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher villages have been evacuated. "Distrust should be expressed to this government," the mayor of Hin Tagher added in particular.

Ayvazyan said that Hin Tagher has an area of 5,000 hectares. "Our 100 inhabitants, our ancestral lands, our graves are very precious to us. When the ceasefire was signed [on November 9], our village remained under our control; we were happy, we were proud that we were able to keep our ancestral lands. We kept our village in 1992, too. In all its history, the Turk [Azerbaijani] has not been able to set foot on this land," he added.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
