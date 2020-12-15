Economy minister to US envoy: Armenian-American economic relations will become more active

YEREVAN. – Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Monday received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and the delegation headed by her, the Ministry of Economy reported.

First, Kerobyan attached importance to the Armenian-American cooperation, underlined the continuous support of the US government in the implementation of economic reforms in Armenia, and expressed a conviction that the Armenian-American economic relations will become more active in the near future.

During the meeting, the matters put on the agenda of cooperation were discussed, and the next steps and directions of cooperation were clarified.

The parties touched also upon the USAID-funded projects in Armenia.

Ambassador Tracy stressed that she is ready to collaborate in all directions and provide the necessary support.

At the end of the meeting, the parties once again stressed their readiness to continue the cooperation.