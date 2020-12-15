News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Economy minister to US envoy: Armenian-American economic relations will become more active
Economy minister to US envoy: Armenian-American economic relations will become more active
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Monday received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and the delegation headed by her, the Ministry of Economy reported.

First, Kerobyan attached importance to the Armenian-American cooperation, underlined the continuous support of the US government in the implementation of economic reforms in Armenia, and expressed a conviction that the Armenian-American economic relations will become more active in the near future.

During the meeting, the matters put on the agenda of cooperation were discussed, and the next steps and directions of cooperation were clarified.

The parties touched also upon the USAID-funded projects in Armenia.

Ambassador Tracy stressed that she is ready to collaborate in all directions and provide the necessary support.

At the end of the meeting, the parties once again stressed their readiness to continue the cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
LA city council calls on US government to recognize Artsakh independence
The author of the resolution is a member of the city council...
 USAID Deputy Chief of Mission, UATE's Raffi Kassarjian discuss possible joint initiatives
Deputy Chief of Mission Chris Smith met...
 International Studies expert: Anti-Armenian resolution is removed from US Congress bill
Moreover, there are anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani drafts in circulation…
 Lynne Tracy stresses US commitment to promoting strong bilateral ties with Armenia (PHOTOS)
The US Ambassador met with representatives from the Armenian Assembly of America…
 Armenia FM holds phone talks with US Deputy Secretary of State
Armenia’s foreign minister stressed the...
 Armen Sarkissian meets with US Ambassador to Armenia
During the meeting, the parties touched...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos