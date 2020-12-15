Vazgen Manukyan: New phase of development will begin in Armenia if Homeland Salvation Movement succeeds

Vazgen Manukyan, the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister, on Tuesday met with the editors of more than a dozen news websites of Armenia, the Movement informed in a statement.
The discussion focused on the situation on the ground in Armenia, in particular the issues related to the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, its aftermath, the internal political crisis, and the future courses of action and programs of the Homeland Salvation Movement.
Manukyan presented his assessments and concerns about the situation, possible solutions, and what to do if an interim government is formed in Armenia.
It was stressed that if the Homeland Salvation Movement succeeds, a new phase of development will begin in Armenia, but will not repeat the mistakes made in the previous phases of Armenia ever since its independence.
The editors of the aforesaid news websites, in turn, expressed serious concern about the current situation, raised their concerns, and made suggestions that could be helpful in resolving the crisis in Armenia.