Picket concludes in front of Yerevan Municipality

YEREVAN. – The slogan, "Armenia without Nikol," can smoothly turn into "Yerevan without Hayk," too. A representative of the Yerevan committee of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party stated this during Tuesday’s protest outside the Yerevan Municipality building.
The demonstrators handed a letter to the city hall, calling on Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan to demand PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, as well as to submit his own resignation.
"Now Mr. Marutyan may agree that Nikol Pashinyan should submit resignation; we need to know his [Marutyan’s] opinion. If he agrees, he will remove from himself the stigma of sharing the betrayal, but this will not mean that he will become a good mayor. The first divider of the Armenian society was Hayk Marutyan who put forward the thesis of 'blacks' and 'whites'. Because of that thesis, Nikol Pashinyan also divided the society," the ARF representative added.
After handing the aforementioned letter, the protest ended.