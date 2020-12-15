Armenia ex-premier Karapetyan: I hope PM Pashinyan will find courage to decide to leave office

Armen Sarkissian meets with ARF-D leadership

Karabakh President to deliver video message tomorrow

Bitcoin prices rising moderately

Armenia PM Pashinyan makes new appointment

Armenia premier meets with family members of soldiers, civilians in Azerbaijan captivity

Head of department of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office resigns

Vazgen Manukyan: New phase of development will begin in Armenia if Homeland Salvation Movement succeeds

Nikol Pashinyan arrives in parliament, escorted by several bodyguards

Picket concludes in front of Yerevan Municipality

Armenia PM to have closed meeting in parliament

Economy minister to US envoy: Armenian-American economic relations will become more active

US State Department says they did not coordinate Turkish sanctions with EU

Demonstration is held outside Yerevan city hall

Artsakh Shushi Region’s Nor Shen, Hin Shen villages continue to be under Azerbaijan blockade

Artsakh Hadrut Region’s Hin Tagher community is also handed over to Azerbaijan, says village mayor

Armenia's Armavir Province has new deputy governor

Google employees to work from home until September 2021

Armenia ex-ruling party MP to not be arrested

Armenia government had submitted request to ECHR to apply interim measure for 26 of 44 returned captives

Armenia court invalidates administrative acts on rejecting advertisement of ex-President Kocharyan's book

Relatives of those missing in Artsakh war picketing in front of Armenia MOD

Hayastan All Armenian Fund makes decisions on money allocated to Armenia

Armenia environment minister, Lithuania Ambassador discuss cooperation in regard to forest policy

Iran condemns US sanctions on Turkey

Catholicos Aram I declares 2021 "Year of Artsakh"

Group of youth protesting outside Armenia government building

EU agrees on € 5.1 billion disease prevention program

438 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Over 500 refugees return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh in one day

Karabakh Ombudsman: There are still many missing POWs, dozens of civilians

World oil prices dropping

Newspaper: Vitaly Balasanyan’s appointment as Artsakh Security Council chief leads to interesting developments

Biden surpasses Trump in number of Electoral College votes

Newspaper: Armenia ambassadors are instructed to "calm down" diaspora

Footage of Armenian captives returning to Armenia is published

Names of returned Armenian captives are announced

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement on results of their visits to Armenia, Azerbaijan

Rustam Muradov: 12 people were handed over to Azerbaijan and 44 to Armenia

Relatives of Armenian prisoners gather near military airport (PHOTOS)

Mayor confirms reports on shooting by Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Agarak region

Russian plane lands at military airport delivering 44 Armenian prisoners

44 Armenian prisoners to be delivered to Armenia soon

US imposes sanctions on Turkey amid purchase of Russian S-400 missile system

828 bodies of Armenian military personnel found since November 13

Haaretz: Tel Aviv is in no hurry to restore relations with Ankara

Largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off in US

Digest, 14.12.20: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Karabakh, Armenia citizens demand PM Pashinyan's resignation

Yerevan: March demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation ends

Russian peacekeepers rush to help Armenian village surrounded by Azerbaijanis in Karabakh

Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel after more than two years

Jermuk Mayor says pastures came under Azerbaijani control

Intelligence Online: Azerbaijan wins intelligence war in Nagorno-Karabakh thanks to Israeli contracts

Mediaport: Pashinyan hands over Askerov and Guliyev to Azerbaijan

Artsakh: Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages heads say 10 people were captured from Armenian side

Saxo Bank gives forecast for restoration of global air traffic

European stock exchanges are growing on EU statistics

Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Homeland Salvation Movement's march kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Google crashed

Car explosion in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenian FM and OSCE MG Co-Chairs discuss situation in Artsakh

Offer to exchange 7 districts of Artsakh for $ 5 billion forwarded to through ex-NSS chief

1 killed 2 injured in mine blow in Azerbaijan

US to remove Sudan from terrorist sponsorship list

Opposition candidate for Armenia PM: Defeat could have been avoided

Man commits suicide in Yerevan park

Mayor: Enemy gave Armenian military time to retreat from positions near the village in Syunik province

Artsakh President's meeting with OSCE mediateros does not take place on initiative of Armenian side

Opposition candidate for prime minister of Armenia meets with intellectuals(PHOTOS)

Armenia premier: I can give up my status only on basis of reliable results of expression of people’s will

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs leave Armenia MFA

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Most of disinformation is managed from abroad

Bitcoin maintains its positions at $ 19 thousand

Armenia PM: We are awaiting start of returning of officially confirmed group of our captives very soon

Copper rising in price amid COVID-19 vaccination expectations

Pashinyan: 3-day mourning will be declared in Armenia on December 19

Armenia citizens demanding PM resignation block streets of Gyumri

Mother-to-be dies of coronavirus in Yerevan

Schools and shops to be closed in Germany from December 16

Armenia PM: In recent days we had most serious aggravation of military situation since November 9

Armenian FM is meeting OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia ex-official will not be arrested, says his lawyer

Artsakh president is in Yerevan

Protest demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation is staged in Gyumri

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs arrive at Armenia MFA

Russian troops clear more than 4,800 explosive ordnances in Nagorno-Karabakh

Gold prices falling amid COVID-19 news

Olivier Faure: We will work at all costs for recognition of Artsakh's independence

357 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia from Greece (PHOTOS)

Central Bank: IMF provides $36.7mn budget loan to Armenia

World oil prices on the rise

Trump says has no plans yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Shooting occurs near New York cathedral

Man found dead at Yerevan hotel courtyard

Lithuania becomes 3rd worst-hit EU country in terms of coronavirus

Magnitude 5.6 quake shakes coast of Fiji

Georgia high court rejects latest Trump appeal on presidential election

Governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Azerbaijanis announced from their trench with loudspeaker to “Go back to your positions”