Nikol Pashinyan arrives in parliament, escorted by several bodyguards

A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the National Assembly, escorted by several cars. Bodyguards didn’t let reporters approach Pashinyan.
As reported earlier, members of the My Step faction of the National Assembly are scheduled to have a closed meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at 3 p.m. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan is also invited to the meeting.
Reforms in the Electoral Code (expediency of a rating system, model of electoral commissions, the number of political parties that can form a coalition ahead of elections) will be considered during the meeting.
The amendment to the Electoral Code is one of the points stated in the roadmap that Pashinyan presented after the war.