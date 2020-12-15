News
Armenia ex-premier Karapetyan: I hope PM Pashinyan will find courage to decide to leave office
Armenia ex-premier Karapetyan: I hope PM Pashinyan will find courage to decide to leave office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are in a deep crisis; former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan noted about this in a statement.

"I believe that by staying in power, the government during whose rule and as a result this crisis has come about will severely limit the country's development opportunities, the possibility of using the nation's potential and capabilities. Taking into account, on the one hand, Azerbaijan’s consistent and aggressive policy aimed at consolidating its [military] success, and on the other hand, the challenges awaiting Armenia, this crisis’ continuation each day is detrimental to us and only us.

This crucial moment is the most important test for the government to show whether they are able to rise above petty political interests, to manifest high awareness, giving the country an opportunity to make peace, the political forces to rethink their past path and shape a vision for the future, and to the people to form a new government in calm conditions.

I hope the Prime Minister [of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan] will find in himself the courage to make a decision to leave [office] for the benefit of our country's future," ex-PM Karapetyan’s statement also reads.
