Armenia opposition candidate for PM: Current situation is more terrible than it seems

YEREVAN. – The current situation is more terrible than it seems. We have not only territorial and human losses, but we are also losing confidence in the future of our country, we are losing our damaged dignity, the respect of other peoples, and the question arises: will we be able to stand up? Vazgen Manukyan, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia, said this at a meeting with the youth on Tuesday.
At the same time, he expressed a conviction that the opposition will be able to create the Armenian state which everyone dreams of. "The [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war is not over. The active phase of the war is over, but minor local clashes and local battles continue during which we feel defenseless and broken. The [Armenian] army and the government are paralyzed. The local population does not receive any significant help from them. Therefore, we are faced with the question of how we will get out of the current situation and where we will go," Manukyan added.