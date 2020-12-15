News
Opposition's candidate for PM: Very few people in Armenia think freely
Opposition's candidate for PM: Very few people in Armenia think freely
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In the Soviet era, the idea of freedom was a rather powerful force for youth to lead a struggle since we were living in a totalitarian country. This is what Vazgen Manukyan, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia, said during today’s meeting with young people.

“At the same time, I must say that the Soviet Union ensured a favorable life for the Armenians. However, experience has shown that the more favorable life is, the more people aspire for freedom, and the poorer they are, the more they aspire to have a strong leader,” Manukyan stated.

The member of the opposition said democracy is a major element of the freedom matrix and Armenia succeeded in achieving democracy compared with the Soviet era, but added that there are very few people in Armenia who think freely.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
