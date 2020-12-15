Opposition Homeland Salvation Movement coordinator presents schedule of protests for Pashinyan's resignation

We stand shoulder-to-shoulder and continue our struggle for homeland salvation. Nikol Pashinyan is losing the power he didn’t have by the hour. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Armenia, coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan said in his video message today.
“As a result of our struggle, only a narrow circle of members of the ruling Civil Contract Party and certain provocating groups support Nikol Pashinyan. One thing is clear — they either support Nikol or the homeland. However, the government isn’t resigning and is leading the country to perdition. We won’t allow it.
On behalf of the Homeland Salvation Movement, I reaffirm our determination and, according to our agreement, declare that we will continue the massive acts of civil disobedience so long as Nikol is Prime Minister of Armenia. I call on all citizens to join the Movement’s events.
Today there will be a march starting from Sasuntsi Davit statue, followed by marches tomorrow and the next day. On Saturday, the Movement will hold a rally at Liberty Square.
Once again, I call on citizens to stand up and make this government resign so that we have the chance to build the homeland of our dreams through combined efforts,” he said.