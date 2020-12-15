Why is USD exchange rate rising in Armenia?

YEREVAN. – The current exchange rate of currencies in Armenia has been affected by the private sector’s uncertainty about the future prospects, and this has led to a shift in favor of the foreign currency balance. The governor of the Central Bank of Armenia, Martin Galstyan, said this in a conversation with reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, there are inflationary trends in Armenia’s consumer market, which is also contributed by the rising exchange rate of the US dollar, and therefore it was decided to change the refinancing rate by 1 percentage point in Armenia. "At the moment, we do not see any problems in the foreign exchange market in terms of flow from the real sector; that is, when we compare the import, export and remittance data, nothing unusual is observed here. There is no problem in terms of real flow, in the first days of the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war the premium for currency risk in the international financial markets increased for us [Armenia], but now it has already returned [to the previous level]. These two factors should have a positive impact on the currency exchange rate in Armenia. Besides, commercial banks will be provided with liquidity, including currency wise," Galstyan added.