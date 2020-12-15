News
One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.09/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 2.63 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 638.35 (up by AMD 3.35), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 699.58 (down by AMD 0.88), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.15 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 402.72, AMD 30,913.54 and AMD 17,337.85, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
