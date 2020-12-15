News
Tuesday
December 15
News
Court hearing over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials postponed again
Court hearing over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials postponed again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The court postponed the court hearing over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials again due to the absence of ex-official Yuri Khachaturov’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan and scheduled the next court hearing for December 22 at 1 p.m.

The previous court hearings were postponed for similar reasons. The judicial procedure was interrupted from the start of the war since the accused-on-trial who are well-known veterans of the first Karabakh war couldn’t be indifferent to the events taking place and had also gone to the zone of military operations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
