Court hearing over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials postponed again

The court postponed the court hearing over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials again due to the absence of ex-official Yuri Khachaturov’s attorney Mihran Poghosyan and scheduled the next court hearing for December 22 at 1 p.m.
The previous court hearings were postponed for similar reasons. The judicial procedure was interrupted from the start of the war since the accused-on-trial who are well-known veterans of the first Karabakh war couldn’t be indifferent to the events taking place and had also gone to the zone of military operations.