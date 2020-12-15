Armenian newspaper: Artur Vanetsyan on Nikol Pashinyan and sale of Artsakh for $5,000,000,000

Hraparak Armenian newspaper’s correspondent sat down for an interview with leader of the opposition Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan, who talked about Nikol Pashinyan and the rumors about the latter selling Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for $5,000,000,000.

Hraprak: Mr. Vanetsyan, over the past few days, many people have been talking about the created situation, Nikol Pashinyan and him selling Artsakh for $5,000,000,000. What can you say about this?

Artur Vanetsyan: I would just like to remind that you can find the answers to your question and several questions about the created situation in my resignation letter. One thing is clear — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is a traitor and must resign immediately. This is in the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people, and I say this not only as a citizen of Armenia, but also as former director of the National Security Service.

Hraparak: Nevertheless, did you and a representative of Azerbaijan have a meeting in Dubai, as Mikayel Minasyan has stated? What was discussed during that meeting?

Artur Vanetsyan: Both Nikol Pashinyan and I have stated several times that there has been operative communication between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan since the revolution in 2018, and yes, the leaders have communicated through me and another official until I resigned from the post of director of the National Security Service, and that official is still in office. Through the operative communication, I have regularly met with Azerbaijan’s representative, including in Dubai. Through those contacts, I have received different information and transmitted it to Nikol Pashinyan, and all members of the National Security Service have been aware of the information.

As far as the mentioned meeting and the content of several other meetings held in this format are concerned, I deem it necessary to emphasize again that I won’t make the information obtained during service public.