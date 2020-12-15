Ankara accuses Athens of attempted intimidation

Ankara accused Athens of attempted intimidation concerning the naval coastal warnings.
According to the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, this issue is very actively used by their neighbor. This is an assault that contradicts good neighborly relations, he added.
Greece and Turkey cannot resolve their differences over the rights to the Aegean and Mediterranean seas. The controversy escalated into a diplomatic crisis this year after Turkey sent seismic ships into the Greek coast.
Last week, the EU included Turkish officials on the 2019 sanctions list for illegal drilling off the coast of Cyprus.