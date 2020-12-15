News
Armenia ruling party MP: Second round of exchange of POWs to start very soon
Armenia ruling party MP: Second round of exchange of POWs to start very soon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Today the Prime Minister met with the relatives of captured servicemen and civilians. The second round of exchange of captives will be held very soon, it’s only a matter of days. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Nazeli Baghdasaryan told reporters in parliament today.

She emphasized that this refers to the captives confirmed by Azerbaijan and added that there is reasonable doubt that there are more captives.

According to Nazeli Baghdasaryan, significantly fewer captives will be returned in the second round.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
