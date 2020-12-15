Armenia Parliament Speaker and Armenian political party leader discuss developments in the country

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a meeting with leader of the Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the actions that are being taken and will be taken to get out of the current situation. They also touched upon the return of prisoners of war, the events that unfolded in Artsakh a few days ago and the domestic political developments unfolding in Armenia. Shirinyan called the parliamentary speaker’s attention to the current issues in the judiciary and the need for reforms to solve those issues.
Mirzoyan will continue to have meetings with representatives of various political parties.