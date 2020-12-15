Armenia Central Bank: Inflation won't exceed 4%, there will be 7.2% economic downturn

We promise that inflation won’t exceed 4%. This is what Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan told reporters today, adding that there will be 7.2% economic downturn and that the Central Bank forecasts growth in 2021.
As far as payments of deposits are concerned, there won’t be problems with this. “Economic entities might contribute to additional inflow of foreign currency. When exporters exchange foreign currency against the Armenian Dram in the form of income, this leads to increase of the exchange rate of the national currency,” Galstyan stressed.